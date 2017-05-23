Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Roger Moore has passed away aged 89.

The iconic James Bond actor died after a 'short but brave battle with cancer'.

In his autobiography he recalled living and going to school in Chester during the Second World War.

Sir Roger's family released a statement announcing his death 'with a heavy heart' on Tuesday (May 23).

It said: "The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people.

"Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco."

Sir Roger appeared in seven Bond films including The Spy Who Loved Me, For Your Eyes Only, Moonraker and The Man with the Golden Gun between 1973 and 1985.

Before taking up his licence to kill, he had enjoyed worldwide fame on TV in The Saint and The Persuaders.

The family statement added: "The affection our father felt whenever he walked onto a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall.

"The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born."

The actor and author's autobiography My Word is Bond revealed a lot about his short time in Chester during the Blitz.

He had come to stay with his mother as he was suffering from impetigo.

Sir Roger also later lived at beautiful Broxton Hall during the 1960s.

(Photo: ©FotoGert Krautbauer)

He wrote: “Chester was brilliant. The Ryans, with whom my mother was staying, could not have made me feel more welcome.

"The father of the house was in charge of a railway signal box in Chester and I spent many happy hours among all the levers that changed the points and signals, sometimes even being allowed to pull them when required.

“In the evenings the adults would play cards while I would sleepily lean my head against my mother’s ribs and doze.

“I did go to school for a short time in Chester, but I always wore my Battersea Grammar cap! We only stayed there a few months before, early in 1940, moving back to London and Albert Square.”

Sir Roger also wholeheartedly campaigned to save Chester's Odeon cinema before it closed in 2007.

The Odeon has now been renovated into the city's recently opened Storyhouse cultural centre.

What are your favourite memories of Sir Roger? Let us know in the comments below.