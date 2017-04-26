Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers have lost hours of their lives sitting in queues on the A550 Welsh Road over the last four months.

But the roadworks causing problems for commuters are almost at an end.

Temporary four-way traffic lights have been in place at the junction with Ledsham Road since January 9.

But the work will not be finished on time.

Initially scheduled to be done by the end of April, the roadworks will run in to May.

A Highways England spokesman said the work is ‘expected to be completed by the end of next week’ (Friday, May 5).

The roadworks have been in place to enable contractors to put in permanent lights.

This had to be done to bring it in line with the planning requirements of a Ledsham Road housing development by Redrow, who have been the ones carrying out the work.

The new measures are supposed to improve safety at the junction.

Highways England will be responsible for maintaining the new lights on the busy road, which carries traffic between Hooton and North Wales, once they are up and running.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.