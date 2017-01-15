Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks on the A550 Welsh Road have been causing rush hour headaches for commuters this week.

Temporary traffic lights were installed at the junction with Ledsham Road near Little Sutton on Monday (January 9) to enable contractors to signalise the junction in line with the planning requirements of a nearby housing development by Redrow.

But unfortunately the end isn't in sight any time soon, as the works are scheduled to last up to 16 weeks.

While the project has been undertaken by contractors on behalf of Redrow, the busy route's status as a trunk road – which carries traffic between Hooton and North Wales – means it is being overseen by Highways England, which will also be responsible for maintenance of the new traffic lights once they are up and running.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The work is being carried out by a local housing company.

"We understand that it is due to be completed at the end of April.

"The agreement is that they have temporary traffic lights in place but they have someone there who can override the signals during busy periods."