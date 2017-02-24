Work is still going on to clear trees blown down by Storm Doris 24 hours later.
More than five roads across Cheshire West remain blocked on Friday (February 24) because of debris felled in the high winds.
Streets in Frodsham, Helsby and Winsford are shut because of trees.
A trunk also brought down power lines on the A49 in Whitley.
There was widespread travel disruption to the 'extreme' weather conditions from the storm on Thursday.
The Cheshire West and Chester Council highways team is out working to clear the roads as soon as possible.
A CWaC spokeswoman said: "Due to the high winds, many roads in Cheshire were affected by fallen trees and branches.
"Highways and streetscene teams are continuing to work to clear debris.
"While this is underway other streetscene services including litter collection will be affected."
Cheshire Police responded to more than 500 incidents throughout the day after receiving an 'unprecedented' number of calls.
The full list of roads still blocked:
- The A49 in Whitley
- Hogs Head Lane in Oakmere
- Ashton Lane in Frodsham
- Abbey Lane in Delamere
- Littler Lane in Winsford
- Commonside in Alvanley
Old Chester Road in Helsby
For more information, including what to do if your bins were lost, visit the Cheshire West and Chester Council website here .
