New-look plans have been lodged to create a residential scheme based around Chester’s historic 18th century shot tower and former lead works.

Cheshire developer Whitecroft Group was granted planning consent in August 2016 for 65 one, two and three-bed apartments but the revised scheme increases the number of units to 69 and creates three four-bedroom townhouses.

The new aesthetic incorporates more red brick in keeping with the industrial setting which should go some way towards appeasing detractors.

Before the current developer got involved in the long-running project there were earlier iterations incorporating grey zinc cladding that proved particularly controversial with the community prompting then planning committee member Cllr Angela Claydon to remark in 2013: “Whoever designed that needs to be shot, because it’s a complete mess.”

Whitecroft Group says ‘several notable revisions’ have been made to the aesthetic of its 2016 design to align The Shot Tower with its surroundings. The new wings will now ‘complement’ the historic tower and utilise a red brick construction, reinforced by grey rain screen to the eastern face and a copper metal facia to the west face.

These two elements will reflect the site's industrial heritage and blend with the connecting bridge across to the neighbouring Waitrose, says the developer.

David Giovanni, managing director at Whitecroft Group, commented: “We listened to feedback from local residents and feel the new plans are much more sympathetic and in keeping with Chester’s landscape.

"We’ve also reduced the amount of intervention with the Grade II listed buildings; we’ll continue to fully restore and future-proof these structures, but the revised plans will now allow us to keep the main tower and retained units as true to their natural form as possible.”

The new scheme also feature larger apartments and all above-ground-floor units benefit from a balcony, a feature which only benefited duplex apartments with the original plans.

Mr Giovanni continued: “Ground floor occupants now have improved delineated spaces and the new public realm will not only improve accessibility but will also help to build a vibrant community in and around this landmark site.”

Demolition and various enabling works have already been undertaken on site in readiness for the revised planning permission to be granted. Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2018.