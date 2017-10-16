Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been delays in rejuvenating a pocket-sized Chester park by the canal but the project is still happening.

George Street Park has been closed to the public for years leading to anti-social behaviour on the overgrown plot.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is committed to restoring the park to its former glory but the project stalled after the undergrowth was cleared back in February.

(Image: David Sejrup)

The second phase was due to begin this autumn with completion by the end of 2017.

Now a public exhibition of the plans is taking place at Chester Town Hall , Palatine Room, on Tuesday, October 24, between 3.30pm to 6.30pm but there is no new date for when the park will reopen.

Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “The new park will promote the unique history of the City Walls and waterways that Chester has to offer.

“The importance of public open space for residents became very apparent at the consultation event for the development of Water Tower Gardens. The park is part of the wider regeneration strategy and Waterways Strategy for Chester enhancing the connections with the bus interchange and city centre businesses.”

The pocket park contains a mature row of lime trees which form a significant natural feature that help define the park. The intention is to restore the existing historic boundary including the railings, sandstone plinth and main entrance. A new entrance will be introduced to allow entry to the park on the western approach from George Street.

These proposals aim to introduce an alternative pedestrian route within the park. This pathway will be inclusive for all and follow the existing contours of the site. Seating will be provided and steps will encourage users to access the existing green space. Lighting will also be introduced ‘to encourage the development of an evening economy along this route’.

A viewing platform will be situated at a lower level to the east of the existing site entrance, to enable views towards King Charles’ Tower, the Shropshire Union canal and City Walls. The platform will be set at a level that allows for inclusive access from the main pathway.

Wildflowers will be planted, such as snowdrops, bluebells, wood anemones, wild garlic and cow parsley, to enrich the existing habitat on the site, provide seasonal change and encourage greater diversity of habitat for wildlife.