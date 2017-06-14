Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Regatta – which is the world’s oldest regatta – took place again on Saturday (June 10) with more than 400 competitors from across the North West and attended by The Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels as Admiral of the Dee.

The Regatta has a unique format designed to be as inclusive as possible and organisers were delighted to welcome into the main adult event adaptive rowers, who had previously joined into the 2015 and 2016 regattas in a demonstration row-through.

Chester Regatta is keen to help develop rowers of all ages and abilities and many of the competitors were local school-children from Queens Park High School, Kings School and elsewhere.

Six of the events at Chester Regatta 2017 were sponsored by Aaron & Partners Solicitors, who have supported each regatta since 2003.

Regatta secretary and partner at Aarons Jan Chillery said: “The Regatta Committee are pleased to have had so many entrants in 2017, up 30% from entries in 2017. We are also relieved that the weather was much kinder than 2016, when squalls caused the Regatta to close early, to the disappointment of many.

“The 2016 Chester Regatta made a significant financial loss however we have worked very hard in 2017 to bring in more business sponsorship and have been supported by Cllrs Razia Daniels, Samantha Dixon, Neil Sullivan, Pamela Hall, Keith Board, Alex Black, Jill Houlbrook, Martyn Delaney, Jane Mercer, Margaret Parker and Stuart Parker from their members budgets. We are very grateful indeed.”

Aaron & Partners sponsored the Pierce Trophy for fastest W.4x- won by Kings School Chester (Beardwood). Aarons also sponsored the City of Chester Trophy for fastest W.1x, awarded to Ms Ateer of Trentham BC. Aarons sponsored the Northgate Brewery Cup for the fastest 4x-, awarded to Keele University and the Pierce Trophy for fastest W.J4x-, awarded to Runcorn RC.

The Dee Challenge Cup for Group A (large boats) was presented by Aarons to Royal Chester RC and the Heronbridge Bowl for Group B (large boats) was presented by Aarons to Keele University.

Meacher-Jones Accountants sponsored the Wirral Challenge Cup & Goblets, for fastest W.4+ awarded to University of Chester RC.

Fisher German, Chester, sponsored the Coronation Cup, presented to Trentham BC as fastest 2x-. Nadia Mahmoud of sponsor KPMG presented the Frost & Holland Trophy to Royal Chester RC as fastest eight.

The Bob Arthur Trophy, a lovely Art Deco design, was sponsored by Rofft Developments 2000 Ltd and awarded to Runcorn RC.