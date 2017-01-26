Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A roofer from Blacon drove his transit van at a dad after ‘the red mist descended’.

Joseph Henry, 26, of Coleridge Close, took exception after he thought Christopher Norman had ‘cut him up’ on Parkgate Road on April 23, 2016.

Henry was jailed for 10 months at Chester Crown Court on January 25.

Judge Brian Cummings QC said: “You thought Mr Norman had cut you up and you drove into the rear of his vehicle.

“He made it clear he had his children in the back of his car but this had no effect.”

Henry, himself a father-of-three, kicked the victim’s car as the pair had a verbal exchange and caused more than £2,000 worth of damage.

Judge Cummings QC said: “If you had left the scene at that point it would not have been as serious as it is now.

“You knew he had children with him, but despite that you got back into your van and drove it at Mr Norman.

“This was a dangerous act of road rage committed in anger which could not be described as a momentary lapse.”

Henry’s most recent conviction had been in 2009 and the 26-year-old said he was no longer ‘the same person’.

In a letter to the court, he said he had ‘matured a great deal’ since his teenage years, but the ‘red mist had descended’.

The 26-year-old, who had been working as a gardener and roofer, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

On top of the 10-month sentence he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.