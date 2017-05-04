There is disruption to rail journeys between Chester and Liverpool James Street on the Merseyrail line this teatime (Thursday, May 4) after a passenger was taken ill.
National Rail Enquiries reported at 5pm that a passenger had been taken ill on board a train at Chester which may cause trains to be delayed or cancelled.
This is expected to continue until approximately 6pm.
You can follow this incident on Twitter by going to @nationalrailenq
Passengers can also use the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk and check for any delays before travelling.
Rail users may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey today with passengers advised to keep hold of their train ticket and make a note of their journey.