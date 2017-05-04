Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is disruption to rail journeys between Chester and Liverpool James Street on the Merseyrail line this teatime (Thursday, May 4) after a passenger was taken ill.

National Rail Enquiries reported at 5pm that a passenger had been taken ill on board a train at Chester which may cause trains to be delayed or cancelled.

This is expected to continue until approximately 6pm.

You can follow this incident on Twitter by going to @nationalrailenq

Passengers can also use the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk and check for any delays before travelling.

Rail users may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey today with passengers advised to keep hold of their train ticket and make a note of their journey.