Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student at The Queen’s School in Chester has been working hard to provide life-changing surgery to children with a cleft around the world.

Over the summer Zoe Thornton-Reid, from Marford, joined more than 500 university and high school students from more than 30 countries at the Operation Smile International Student Leadership Conference (ISLC) just outside Rome.

Operation Smile is a charity that Zoe, 17, was introduced to by her own surgeon after she was born with a cleft. It delivers life-changing surgery to children with a cleft around the world.

The conference had a profound impact on Zoe who, on her return and to coincide with World Smile Day last month, organised and delivered a moving assembly to the whole school about Operation Smile.

She was joined by one of the Operation Smile surgical team for cleft palate operations, Paul Jamieson, who is also an anaesthetist at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

As part of the assembly Zoe announced the launch of a house competition to raise money for the charity. Each house was given a plastic tub to fill with as much silver change as they could. There was an added twist in that houses could sabotage each other by putting copper change in their tubs to penalise the totals!

A non-uniform day was also held as well as a staff collection which led to £1369.40 being raised in total – enough to pay for nine operations.

Zoe said: “The conference I went to over the summer was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I got to meet people from all over the world who wanted to make a change and make the world a better place.

“It really motivated me to do all I can to help and I am so pleased with the support I been given from everyone at school, raising money that is going to make such a difference to the lives of nine children.”