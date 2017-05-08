Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An incredible field of 172 enthusiasts converged on Pryors Hayes Golf Club to take part in charity Stick ‘n’ Step’s tenth annual Golf Day.

More than 40 teams of four people raised over £24,000 at the event, organised by the charity’s ambassador, Sky Sports commentator Rob Palmer and sponsored by Grenson Motors. This brings the total raised by the charity at these annual golf days over the past decade to £300,000.

Some famous faces from the world of sport took part in the event. These included Everton greats Graeme Sharp and Graham Stuart, plus Manchester United heroes Alex Stepney and Frank Stapleton, while the winning team included Liverpool legends Jason McAteer and Robbie Fowler and was captained by Rob Palmer.

The day of golf was followed by evening entertainment, courtesy of The Voice’s Ally Mac, as well as a charity auction and grand prize giving ceremony.

Rob Palmer said: “The Stick ‘n’ Step annual golf day is an important date in my calendar and those of many other keen golfers in the North West. We have held this event every year for the past 10 years and this year’s event has been bigger and more successful than ever.

“I am so pleased to be able to assist this charity in the amazing work it carries out. Everyone who attends Stick ‘n’ Step’s conductive education classes will directly benefit from the funds raised. And finally, after a decade, I won a prize to top it off!”

Operations manager at Stick ‘n’ Step Sarah Smithson said: “Our tenth golf day felt really special, with more people than ever taking part. The new facilities at Pryors Hayes are fabulous and we are so grateful to everyone who has helped organise this event. We would especially like to say a big thank you to the players, all our sponsors and to Rob, who yet again ensured the day went with a swing.”

To find out more about fundraising for the charity, please contact Hettie Miles on 0151 638 0888 or email hettie@sticknstep.org.