Dedicated NHS workers who weren't even on duty trooped in to The Countess of Chester Hospital to help the casualties of a devastating explosion which rocked New Ferry on Saturday night (March 25).

Dozens of people were injured in the huge blast which happened just after 9pm, obliterating a dance studio and damaging shops and homes in the area.

One person remains in a 'critical' condition in hospital.

About 14 people are understood to have self-presented at The Countess to have their injuries checked over.

Now the hospital has revealed that many of its staff abandoned their plans on their night off and were willing to roll their sleeves up to assist in the 'quickly unfolding situation'.

Speaking on behalf of the Emergency Department's consultants, Dr David Wilson told The Chronicle how 'heartening' the response was.

Colleagues at our sister paper the Liverpool Echo compiled this video to show how events unfolded.

“We train for this type of incident and regularly test our emergency plans, which we hope never to use," he said.

"This was a quickly unfolding situation. It was heartening to see that so many Countess staff who were not in work on Saturday night, reported in for duty to see if there was anything they could do to help.

"The speed with which everyone responded and pulled together to be there for those in need of care was a credit to themselves and the hospital."

Investigations to establish the cause of the explosion – which people as far as Ellesmere Port and Deeside claimed they heard – are ongoing.

Dr Wilson added: "We wish all those in the New Ferry community and those affected elsewhere a speedy recovery from the shock of this weekend.”