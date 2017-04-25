Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of a regional charity based in Ellesmere Port has joined the board of the powerful Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Chris Hindley, chief executive of the Youth Federation based in Rossmore Business Village, Inward Way, will now be involved in helping to set the strategic direction for the Cheshire and Warrington economy.

Following the reappointment of chairman Christine Gaskell for a further three years, the LEP has announced five new board members said to have a wealth of experience across a number of key areas. They were selected following a rigorous interview process.

The Youth Federation is described as a group of charities and companies which deliver programmes that support young people in Cheshire and Warrington.

Mr Hindley has led ‘a significant transformation’ to grow the organisation, tripling the turnover in seven years and switching income sources from predominately grant-based to income derived from payment by results contracts.

The charity delivers employability, educational, engagement and infrastructure services to young people and youth groups in Cheshire, Halton, Warrington and the Wirral.

Mr Hindley has worked in the charity sector for 20 years supporting a broad range of beneficiaries including ex-offenders with NACRO, families who find themselves homeless, communities through the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaus and young people in care. He joined the Youth Federation in 2009.

Other roles he occupies include serving as a trustee of the national charity UK Youth and as a director of Healthwatch Cheshire, the area’s consumer champion for health and social care.

Mrs Gaskell said: “The role, work and influence of the LEP has grown considerably over the last six years. This is a really exciting time for us as we work to exploit the huge opportunities offered by the arrival of HS2 and the wealth of science assets in the Cheshire Science Corridor.

“I’m confident that our new board members will make a valuable contribution in supporting this agenda as we work to build on Cheshire and Warrington’s reputation as a great place to live, work and invest.

“I would like to thank our outgoing board members for their exceptional contribution.”

The board is a partnership between the private sector and local authorities and is predominately private sector led.

It oversees and governs the LEP’s investment programme of around £0.3bn and its central role in delivering the region’s ambitions to become a £50bn economy by 2040.

Existing board members entrepreneur and businessman Pete Waterman and Tim Wheeler, vice chancellor of the University of Chester, which has a campus at Thornton, have also been reappointed for three years.