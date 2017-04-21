Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large number of people in Ellesmere Port have been hit by a power cut covering a 'wide area' this afternoon (Friday, April 21).

The power outage seems to be affecting residents and businesses in the areas of Westminster, Rivacre and Rossmore with many comments on social media.

There are reports the traffic lights on Westminster bridge are out of action.

The Scottish Power website states: "Monitoring systems on our network have alerted us to an unexpected fault affecting a number of customers over a wide area.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused, our emergency response teams have been notified and we expect your supply to be restored by 15:00."

Keiran Hughes, store manager at Home Bargains on the Westminster Retail Park, confirmed the shop had been forced to close its doors due to the power cut.

He said: "We have had to close the store. We've been told an engineer will be out to start looking at it about 3pm. Our area manager heard that time. JYSK, the Scandinavian living shop, have got no power either."

He said staff would remain in the store until power was restored.

The Chronicle will update this story as more details become available.