Looking to dress up your wedding but have a tight budget?

Don't panic because Poundland have come up with a brand new wedding range that will save you a packet.

The discount store launches the huge new collection on June 12, according to our sister paper The Mirror , which includes a wide range of decorations including lace bunting, bouquets, candle holders, gold calligraphy wedding invitations and guest books.

(Photo: poundland)

They're all available, of course, at the bargain price of £1.

And to tie in with the launch, Poundland have also appointed wedding planner Sophie Bladen who will be able to advise soon-to-be married couples about the best ways to get married on a budget.

(Photo: Poundland)

Customers will be able to send their own personal queries to Sophie to help arrange their big day.

(Photo: Poundland)

Barry Williams, trading director for Poundland said: "Wedding days can end up costing an absolute fortune and because we’re a nation of savvy shoppers who love a bargain, it’s no surprise that more people are looking to save money on their big day.

"We love a celebration and what better time to celebrate than at a wedding.

"We know our amazing value quality £1 wedding range will help Brits tie the knot in style without the hefty price tag.”

What do you think of Poundland's budget wedding range? Let us know in the comments below