Bargain-loving pasty fans will be pleased to hear a Poundbakery is opening in Ellesmere Port .

The bakery, which sells pies, pasties, sandwiches and cakes for the bargain price of £1, will open at the site of the former Sayers store on Marina Drive tomorrow (Friday, October 13) at 8.30am.

Ellesmere Port Mayor Nicole Meardon will officially open the store in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am, and the first 50 customers through the door will receive a free sausage roll and Bag for Life, a Poundbakery spokesperson said.

There will also be free samples available all day and vouchers given out to local businesses.