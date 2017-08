Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists heading towards Chester on the M53 could experience delays this morning (Thursday) after a car plunged into a ditch.

The car came off the motorway between junctions 11-12 on the southbound carriageway heading towards Chester at around 8.20am.

First responders and Cheshire Highways are currently on the scene but there are not thought to be any injuries.