Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers can expect 'total gridlock' in Chester this evening, following a four-vehicle accident on the A55.

Two lanes are blocked on the eastbound carriageway just after the A483 Posthouse Roundabout, causing what one reader has described as 'total gridlock'.

Three cars and a van are involved in the collision, according to traffic website Inrix, and there is congestion on Wrexham Road heading towards Hough Green and the Overleigh Roundabout.