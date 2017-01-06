Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of fast cars will have the chance to turn their hobby into a dream job following the redevelopment of the Porsche Centre Chester in Cheshire Oaks.

Seven new roles in sales, service and administration will be up for grabs after the state-of-the-art extension is completed in February.

The six month project will see the addition of two spacious showrooms, a new dedicated MOT facility with an extra four ramps in the workshop and a vehicle handover bay.

Customers can expect to see a wide range of Porsche vehicles on display, from recent models such as the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, worth more than £80,000, to classic cars like the early 911.

There will also be Porsche Driver’s Selection clothing and accessories for sale along with the Porsche Tequipment range of personalisation options, from floor mats to Aerokits, which can be fitted on-site.

Centre principal Carl Hazelton said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone associated with Porsche Centre Chester and we are very proud of the new facilities and services we will be able to provide.

“With new and innovative models constantly being developed and a surge in interest for older and classic Porsche vehicles, we are confident the new development will help continue growth.”

Porsche Centre Chester opened 11 years ago and has continuously offered a full range of Porsche services from new and approved pre-owned car sales, servicing, genuine Porsche parts and a range of Porsche demonstrators.

The first phase of the new development was completed in December with the full refurbishment set to be unveiled in February.

Business will continue as normal throughout the re-development with minimal disruption to all customers.

More information is available at Porsche Centre Chester on 0151 373 4899 or email info@porschechester.co.uk