Organisers of a charity art exhibition were delighted to receive a portrait of Elvis by renowned pop artist Simon Dixon.

The exhibition, which was held in The Forum shopping centre in Chester, was organised by David Williams to raise awareness of fibromyalgia.

David, from Upton, set up the charity Rock Off Fibro after his wife Jackie – a fit and healthy long distance runner – was struck down by the incurable condition which has left her needing to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Following a successful music concert back in April, David wanted to continue to raise awareness of the condition and came up with the idea of the art exhibition having received donations of artwork from fellow sufferers and artists.

The signed print of Elvis was offered to David by the estate of artist Simon Dixon who passed away recently and was revered for his images of 20th century icons.

Before his passing Simon requested that his work be donated to people who were trying to raise awareness and make a difference to those less fortunate in our society and his brother made the connection with David after reading about the work he was doing with Rock Off Fibromyalgia on social media.

The image of Elvis at the zenith of his career is possibly worth thousands, but it is hoped it can be sold for £500 or more to swell the coffers of the fight to get fibromyalgia recognised as a credible and debilitating illness.

Anyone interested in buying the print can conatct David at davidrwill67@gmail.com