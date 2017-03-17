Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A council report into Cheshire West and Chester’s air quality has highlighted serious failings that may represent a danger to public health.

Levels of toxic gases nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) breach national standards in at least four major locations across the borough.

Dangerous levels of NO2 have been recorded in Ellesmere Port town centre, Boughton in Chester and Frodsham due to emissions from vehicles.

Meanwhile there is a huge spike of SO2 within the village of Thornton le Moors in the west of the county as a result of fumes from local industry.

Conservative Boughton Heath Councillor Pamela Hall claims the council has known about these issues for a long time but has not acted appropriately.

“It’s little wonder that respiratory ailments are on the increase as elevated NO2 levels are known to have adverse health effects as being a contributory factor in some cases of heart disease and cancer,” she told the Chronicle.

“It is the young and old that tend to be worst affected by air pollution and this is a big concern not only for Boughton residents but also for anybody living or working in Chester.”

Council officials hit back at the claims of inactivity this week saying that ‘a number of actions are already underway to help improve air quality in Chester’.

Maria Byrne, director of place operations, said: “These include lower emissions on the Park and Ride bus service, retrofitting exhaust control technology on commercial bus services, inclusion of electric vehicle charging requirements in planning policy and the development of a Low Emissions Strategy which will be completed this year.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council published its Air Quality Annual Status Report in October 2016 highlighting failings throughout the borough.

It listed the council’s four Air Quality Management Areas (AQMA) where local air quality is monitored and action for improvement is prioritised.

The report also noted that other areas that were not monitored may also exceed standards - this has resulted in the extension of the monitoring zones.

The objective of the annual report is to produce a council strategy to ensure air quality is owned by all departments and delivered consistently across the council.

“We will now produce an action plan to identify options to improve air quality in this area with a focus on reducing traffic emissions and promoting alternative cleaner transport,” Ms Byrne said.

(Photo: Cheshire West and Chester Council)

The target completion date for the strategy is the end of this month (March).

Cllr Hall insisted that the AQMA should be further extended to include other areas of high traffic congestion and additional action should be taken.

“I agree that it isn’t easy to solve but there are things we could be doing,” she said.

“It is worrying that official figures show that Park and Ride usage has actually been declining at a huge cost to council tax payers, while local bus services have been cut.

“Using latest technology we could encourage moves towards electric vehicles by installing charging points.

“I will be pressing those responsible to come back with practical ideas in the short as well as long term.”

The UK is second only to Italy for the highest number of annual deaths in Europe from a major air pollutant, according to a European Environment Agency report.

There were 11,940 premature deaths in 2013 from nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a toxic gas mostly produced by diesel vehicles and linked to lung problems.

To check air pollution levels at a council monitoring station near you click here.