Police are investigating two separate reports of teenagers being approached by a man in a car in Tarporley .

The two incidents happened two days apart, the first just after 4pm on Monday, September 11, when two local teenage girls were approached by a man in a silver/grey Vauxhall Corsa as they waited outside Tarporley Scout Hut on Bowmere Road.

The man, described as white and in his late fifties and wearing black glasses, asked the girls if they wanted a lift.

Two days later, sometime between 7.20pm and 7.30pm, a 13-year-old boy was approached by a man of a similar description on Forest Road.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said on both occasions the man asked if the teenagers wanted a lift, but at no point did he exit his car.

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “Active enquires in relation to these incidents are currently taking place and as part of this I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time these incidents and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to contact us immediately on 101. I’d also like to reassure local residents that there are additional officers on patrol in the local area to provide visibility and I urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with any information in relation to either of the incidents is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 562 of September 11, 2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.