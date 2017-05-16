Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have paid tribute to the thousands of punters who descended on last week's Chester races , remarking that it was one of the most well-behaved and safe racing events the city has seen.

Officers were out patrolling the city as more than 60,000 race-goers arrived for the three day event, as part of the Constabulary’s Street Safe initiative, which is tackling issues linked to public space violence, anti-social behaviour and the night-time economy.



No arrests were made at the racecourse during the three days but overall, 14 were made in the city centre during the evening - mainly for public order offences such as drunk and disorderly and anti-social behaviour.



Superintendent Peter Crowcroft, the force’s commander for the three days at Chester races, said: “Thousands of racegoers from all over the country descended on Chester to enjoy the racing, which from a policing perspective, was one of the safest we have had, with no arrests being made at the racecourse.



“Throughout the three day event, we made sure the races ran smoothly by ensuring race-goers were drinking responsibly but ultimately were enjoying themselves safely.



“I’m happy to say there continued to be a positive atmosphere throughout with everyone enjoying the good weather and having a brilliant time. I want to thank the community for their patience and to all those who attended the races for their good behaviour and helping to make it a peaceful event.”

Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire Police David Keane added: “I’m pleased Chester races ran smoothly and everyone had an enjoyable, safe time in the sunshine without any major incidents taking place.“This was a big event for Chester and it was important racegoers were able to enjoy themselves safely and that officers were on hand to put a stop to any anti-social behaviour to protect our communities.“I want to say a huge thank you and well done to all our officers and support staff for doing such a good job.”