Video will play in

How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Morris men perform at Chester pub for St George's

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'police incident' caused the A51 in Chester to be closed for a number of hours.

Vicars Cross Road had to be shut from about 9pm on Monday (April 24).

It had reopened by Tuesday morning.

Cheshire Police put the closure in place between the junction with A41 and the Shell petrol station at the corner of Green Lane.

Officers in cars with flashing blue lights could be seen parked at either end of the shut stretch of road.

The force tweeted it was due to an 'incident' and have not yet confirmed the full details.

The police helicopter could also be heard hovering above the city before midnight.