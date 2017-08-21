Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for the man responsible for two unprovoked violent assaults on members of the public in Blacon over the weekend.

Just after 9am on Saturday (August 19), a 38-year-old man noticed a man slashing the tyres of his car in Durham Road, and when he challenged the culprit, he received a cut to the face following an altercation.

The offender then ran off towards Blacon Avenue towards Lauren Court and Wordsworth Crescent and about 35 minutes later, he is believed to have assaulted an 18-year-old man at the junction of Shelley Road.

The victim attempted to flee the scene towards his vehicle which was parked at Lauren Court but before he could get into his vehicle, the offender climbed on top of the vehicle and jumped on the windscreen – causing it to break, before fleeing the scene.

Police hunt

Police are now appealing for information to locate the man, who is described as around 5’ 8-9” tall, of slim build and in his late teens/early twenties.

He is also described as wearing dark Nike tracksuit bottoms with a grey hooded top and blue Adidas trainers. He was carrying a dark Karrimor raincoat and is believed to have had a Liverpool accent.

PC Peta Ticer said: “These were unprovoked attacks on two members of public who were just simply going about their normal daily lives. Fortunately, neither victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the assaults, but have understandably been left shaken.



“These incidents will no doubt cause some concern among the local community, but rest assured that we are doing all we can to trace the man responsible for these incidents. We have also increased patrols in the local area to provide reassurance.



“Enquiries are ongoing and I am urging anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or recognises the description of the offender and knows his whereabouts, to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 290 of 19 August.

Alternatively information can be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”