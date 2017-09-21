Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner was confronted in his own home by two raiders who stole his possessions and cash after pushing him against a wall.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery at the 70-year-old man’s flat in Orchard Court, Christleton Road, Boughton .

The break-in happened sometime between 7pm on Sunday, September 17, and 12.15am on Monday, September 18.

Police say the occupant was asleep at the time but awoke to the sound of breaking glass when two men forced entry by smashing a window.

On hearing the noise, the victim walked into the hallway and was confronted by the unknown pair.

One of the raiders then pushed the victim against the wall while the second man stole a number of pouches of tobacco, some bottles of Whisky and a small quantity of cash. The men put all the stolen items into a cardboard box and fled the scene.

Both men were described as wearing dark clothing and had their hoods up at the time of the incident. One of the men was slightly taller than the other.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell said: “To target a vulnerable pensioner in his own home is simply despicable and I am committed to doing everything we can to find the people responsible.

“Enquiries in relation to this incident are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“As part of this I’m keen to hear from anyone who was out in the Christleton Road area around the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 668 of 18/9/2017. Details can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.