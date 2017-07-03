Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reports of an alleged attempted abduction at Cheshire Oaks have not been made to Cheshire police.

The force moved to reassure the public after a social media post was widely shared on Monday (July 3).

A Facebook post alleged a woman had attempted to take the child from the Under Armour shop at the outlet village.

So far the family of the boy have not been in contact with police.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were trying to find out if what happened was 'of concern or a misunderstanding'.

After being made aware of the post they went into the store to speak to staff.

Sergeant Martin Campbell said: “So that we can establish just what has taken place, I would urge the family directly affected to contact us on 101.

"Currently there is understandably concern in the community and we would like to reassure the public that we are looking into the matter, but need to clarify exactly what has happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 595 of July 3.