Plans have been lodged for the first phase of a massive housing scheme for up to 1,400 homes alongside Wrexham Road in Chester.

Redrow Homes have submitted details to Cheshire West and Chester Council for 509 homes and associated infrastructure including a shopping centre with supermarket, restaurant and pub plus a health centre, nursery and primary school with playing fields.

The new neighbourhood will be created on farmland removed from the green belt when the Local Plan was adopted by CWaC, as planning authority, to make provision for future growth.

Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, who will deliver the majority of the homes, have previously held public consultations alongside a council exercise with the stated aim of involving the community in shaping the plans from an early stage.

A design and access statement reveals three more planning applications will follow to include the rest of the housing, more detailed plans for the infrastructure and an ecological area where great crested newts can be relocated.

Residents in nearby Westminster Park, environmental campaigners and Chester MP Chris Matheson have all raised concerns about whether Wrexham Road can cope with the extra traffic that will be generated given it is often grid-locked during the rush-hour at the moment.

Jennifer Crew, of Westminster Park Residents’ Association, told The Chronicle previously: “The traffic’s got to be the overriding concern. That kind of housing estate is going to yield at least 2,000 extra cars onto the roads, coming out opposite the business park, by The King’s School – it could be mayhem.”

Andy Scargill, chairman of Friends of North Chester Greenbelt, said: “It’s a worry that there will be sufficient schools built and for those people who know Chester they will know how bad the road is out here going up to the A55. And I can well see that 1,500 houses is going to cause a logjam of cars.”

City MP Mr Matheson said in his recent election campaign video: “On Hough Green and Wrexham Road, traffic regularly jams. And they want to build an extra 1,300 houses.

"I’ve been opposing that development until we get proper road infrastructure in place. And we certainly don’t want the streets around Westminster Park to become a rat-run.”