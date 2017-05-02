Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Peter Kay has devastated fans of Car Share by confirming there will be no more episodes of the sitcom.

The second series of the hugely popular show, which follows the lives of two supermarket colleagues on their way to work, will reach its climax on BBC1 tonight (Tuesday, May 2), although some fans will have already seen the finale on BBC iPlayer.

But just hours before it is due to air, Peter has dropped the bombshell that there will be no third series - not even a Christmas special.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said: "There's not going to be a series three. You've got to get out while the going's good," before adding: "No Christmas special, no."

It means viewers have seen the last of John and Kayleigh, played by Peter and his former university pal, Sian Gibson respectively.

The Flintshire native was working at Card One Banking in Chester when Kay asked her to play Kayleigh in his new show, and she proved a big hit with viewers.

Peter also told the show he was 'absolutely delighted and overwhelmed' by the support he had received from fans of Car Share but said he thought he was 'better off quitting while you're ahead'.

"There's only so much you can do in a car and the last thing you want to do is ruin it because I think it's a lovely thing."