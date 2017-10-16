Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees of the Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port took part in a charity bike ride to raise funds for their local children’s hospice.

Fifteen members of staff from Essar Stanlow, together with family and friends, including Matt Nicholson and his 10-year-old son Ryan, rode in the Liverpool-Chester bike ride for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Beginning at the Countess of Chester Health Park some of the team took on the 25-mile route making their way through the Wirral countryside, before finishing the ride in Liverpool after cycling through the Queensway Tunnel.

Others tackled the 50 mile Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool return trip and a 50 mile ‘Chester Challenge’ including the Delamere Forest route.

Ryan Nicholson from St Bernard’s School in Ellesmere Port helped raise £480 towards the £2,000 total which was raised by Essar employees.

Essar will also match fundraise their employees total meaning over £4,000 will be donated to Claire House.

Head of communications at Essar Ian Cotton said: “This was another great effort by all of the cyclists involved to raise money for Claire House, which we were pleased to be able to support.”

The charity helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

Corporate fundraising coordinator at Claire House Children’s Hospice Emma Wolfe said: “It is wonderful that Essar employees have taken part in the Liverpool Chester bike ride for several years raising valuable funds for Claire House.

“We are currently reaching out to even more families by opening a second site in Liverpool, so their support is so valuable and we’re extremely grateful.”