Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers making their way into Chester city centre from the Sealand area may face delays this weekend.

New Crane Street will be closed between South View Road and Tower Road on Saturday (March 25) and Sunday (March 26).

The temporary closure on the busy route is to allow equipment to be moved on to an under-construction housing development.

A spokesman for Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "This is a road closure by Watkin Jones to put in a tower crane.



"The work may be completed in a day however its subject to wind levels."