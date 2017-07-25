Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road in Blacon will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, July 25) as a large funeral takes place.

Cheshire police say they anticipate traffic congestion and parking issues near Blacon Crematorium at around 2pm following the private funeral in the area of Enfield Road of Ellesmere Port at 12pm.

A police spokesperson said Blacon Avenue will be closed at its junction of Deva Link and Blacon Hall Road for a short period at approximately 2pm to facilitate the movement of the funeral party.

They said: "We have been made aware of a large funeral due to take place tomorrow. It is anticipated there will be traffic congestion and some parking issues in the area of Enfield Rd, Ellesmere Port, at around 12pm and the crematorium in Blacon at around 2pm.

"Residents and members of the community are advised to avoid these two areas at the times stated if at all possible or allow extra time for any inconvenience."