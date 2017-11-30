Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parking proposals unveiled by Cheshire West and Chester Council in the wake of the decision to scrap the Free after 3 offer have met with almost universal derision from Chronicle readers on Facebook.

The plans announced by the local authority last week include the trial of a Free after 2pm park and ride offer on one weekday per week, the introduction of new charges on roads such as Brook Street and City Road, potential ‘spend and save’ discounts on parking from retailers and changes to charges to encourage short stay parking in city centre car parks and longer stay parking for commuters at the city’s outer facilities.

But the suggestions have not gone down well with readers, particularly the idea of using park and ride to ease the blow of losing Free after 3.

Sheila Jones said: “So I’m supposed to drive out of a suburb of Chester to get a free bus ride back in? Well, doesn’t that make sense - NOT! What about giving us free fares on already operating routes within say, a two mile radius of the city centre. That would certainly increase footfall in the city and boost trade.”

Alice Roberts echoed that sentiment: “Cheshire council have lost the plot! Drive out of town to get back into town on the park & ride bus?!? What a joke! Cheshire council must be in the running for most pathetic council in the whole UK! Keep the Free after 3 parking. Simple.”

And Mike Kamperman said simply: “It’s a case of trying to fix something that isn’t broken. Obviously an attempt to make the new bus depot worthwhile.”

There is no doubt that when Free after 3 is finally scrapped in the New Year, it will upset a lot of people in the area.

Andrew Lindop said: “Poor decision, the free after 3pm idea is marvellous. Sadly I will have to look elsewhere once it ends as parking in Chester is a nuisance at best otherwise and there is no way I will use the park and ride.

“The council should encourage us outsiders to bother coming at all to spend money. We have plenty of alternate options here in the North West and North Wales.”

For Alan Lingard, the council should have looked at wider issues: “The council would have spent our money more wisely by undertaking a review of transport, and devised a strategy alongside parking. As it is only half the job has been done.

“More P&R sites with cheap bus fares would be good. I was in Norwich recently and they have an excellent P&R scheme with buses running until late.”

And Rachel Edwards fears the consequences for Chester could be severe: “The whole point of free parking was to encourage people into the city that weren’t coming, to support businesses. So now that they will have to pay again, what will they do? The same as before. Not come!”

However, Karen Wilson came up with an alternative solution: “Improve the perception of cycling safety, fill in the pot holes on the canal towpath, separate bikes and cars and we could be the new Amsterdam. Fitter, less polluted, wealthier and happier. Get on your bike!”

Alan Povey tried to add a reality check into the debate: “£37 million for Storyhouse, £13 million for a brand new bus interchange, £500,000 to maintain the walls, £300 million to provide 120 homes, new shops, market hall etc in the Northgate.

“The reality is to live in a nice city it costs money; money that needs to be found from somewhere. Car parks are generally in prime locations and could easily be sold off to balance the books; imagine how much a developer for student accommodation could have given the council for Gorse Stacks.

“Instead, a new safe and bright car park was built on Delamere Street and enhanced parking provisions have been put in as part of the Northgate Development.

“There is very little evidence to back the notion that Free after 3 works or if free parking in city centres generates extra footfall. In fact I have not seen any solid evidence that backs up the theory that people spend more if they are not paying for parking.”

Stephen Hughes resurrects an idea that continues to crop up from time to time: “It’s a way to get people out of their cars but I think a better way would be trams not just linking to the park and rides but key parts of the city.”

And Sue Proctor believes the solution could be as straight forward as improving bus services: “People reluctant to drive to P&R might actually have a local bus round the corner. We don’t think about the cost of driving into town though we do think about paying bus fares.

“Maybe depths of winter is wrong time to encourage people out of their cars when it’s cold, wet and dark. If only we had decent bus services. One every 30 minutes and none after 6.15pm is hardly attractive.”