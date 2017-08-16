Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Chester road will be closed this weekend for the council to carry out roadworks.

The A540 Parkgate Road from Exton Park to Cheyney Road will close on Sunday, August 20 to enable Cheshire West and Chester Council to work on the Rock Lane footpath which links Liverpool Road with Parkgate Road.

The closure will be in force for a maximum of five days but it is anticipated the work will last for approximately one day, depending on factors such as weather.

The closure could cause an inconvenience for drivers, and especially students at the University of Chester who use the footpath to access the main campus.

A spokesperson said access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure.