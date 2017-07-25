Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity carnival organised as a thank you to the community has been hailed as a huge success.

Neston-based charity Northern Lights has been taking sick children to see Santa in the far north for 30 years.

With more than 500 children having life-limiting illnesses taken on holidays of a lifetime, the majority being to Lapland, more than £800,000 raised since their inauguration in 1987 plus a Queens Award for Voluntary Service, the charity says none of this would have been possible without the help of the community.

It said the Parkgate Carnival would be ‘a big thank you’ to local people for their support. On the day more than 5,500 people flocked to the event held at Neston Cricket Club.

Attractions ranged from re-enactment history displays, the police and fire brigade to a vintage caravan photo booth as well as performers and musicians. Also on offer was a human table football competition, a cake competition, a children’s entertainment arena and a Wimbledon tea.

Among those attending was nine-year-old James Hart who suffers from type 1 diabetes and who enjoyed a magical trip to Lapland in December 2016 thanks to Northern Lights.

James, who was at the carnival with his family, said: “It was amazing at Lapland, I loved it. I saw Father Christmas, reindeer and the elf academy.”

James’ dad David Hart said: “Northern Lights charity is absolutely fantastic and we can’t thank them enough.”

Karen Jones, chairman of Northern Lights, said: “We have been blown away by the success of the carnival. Our aim was to offer a heartfelt thanks to the local community for their support during the past three decades and we put on a show that everyone really enjoyed.

“It was good to see families, often three generations, taking time out and relaxing in the sunshine.”

She continued: “We are very proud to have created so many happy memories for children and their families during the last 30 years.

“It’s great to watch the children’s faces light up with pleasure as they are being whisked along on sleds pulled by huskies and reindeers, driven around on snowmobiles, toboggans and being presented with presents by the ‘real’ Father Christmas.

“It’s also very special when the children return from Lapland to spend Christmas with their families with so many amazing stories to tell about their time away.”

To find out more about the charity or to volunteer visit www.northernlightscharity.org.uk.