An overturned lorry is causing delays on a busy Cheshire road this afternoon (Tuesday, August 8).

The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital after the vehicle overturned on the A534 near Nantwich around 8am today, prompting Cheshire police to close the road.

The accident is still causing tailbacks to the A49 and motorists are advised to avoid the area.