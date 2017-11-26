Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester retailer Outdoor and Country opened their doors until 8pm in a bid to raise funds for Chester charity BIRD.

Fundraising activities included a nationwide raffle and 10% of sales proceeds being donated to the charity. Together with donations, the event raised more than £1,250 for the good cause.

The event was made possible through the support of Outdoor and Country’s customers, along with supporters and friends of the charity.

Store manager Jules Robinson said: “There was a lot of hard work and sleepless nights organising the event but the appreciation extended from the staff that support this amazing local charity have made it all worthwhile.

“I would like to thank my own staff and Outdoor and Country’s dedicated marketing department and founder Jonathan Capener for supporting us.”

The Centre for Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Development - aka the BIRD charity - treats people with a wide range of conditions such as cerebral palsy, autism and learning difficulties – as well as those who have suffered a brain injury due to a stroke or road traffic accident, for example.

“Our work is entirely funded by voluntary donations and the generosity shown by store manager Jules and her team from the Chester branch of Outdoor and Country couldn’t have come at a better time,” says BIRD’s charity manager Helen Schielke.

She added: “It’s very tough at the moment for small charities like ours to raise the funds we need to go on.

“So we’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Outdoor and Country Chester.

“The money raised will go help pay the costs of treatment for those people least able to make a contribution towards it.”