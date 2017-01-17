Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young orangutan escaped from its enclosure into the keepers' area at Chester Zoo .

Several visitors were escorted from the Sumatran orangutan exhibit as staff ushered the escapee, eight-year-old female Indah, back home.

It is the second time that orangutans have escaped from their new enclosure in the Monsoon building, having been moved there when the Islands attraction opened.

The house is now closed to the public 'for a short time'.

The zoo's PR manager Alex Knight Asaid: "At 2.30pm on Sunday, a young Sumatran orangutan made her way into a keeper area.

"Keepers were on hand to safely usher her back inside her usual habitat just over five minutes later.

"A small number of visitors were briefly escorted out of the area as a precaution.

"We have fixed the enclosure fault and the house is now closed for a short time to allow external contractors to assess further."

Last summer, part of the attraction had to be closed off when four orangutans escaped from their enclosure while the 6th Duke of Westminster was visiting.

Then, a zoo spokesperson confirmed that Subis and her infants Tuti and Siska, as well as fellow female Indah, stayed safely within the zoo’s Monsoon Forest building while primate keepers helped them back home.