Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Côte Brasserie’s new Chester restaurant opens its doors from 8am on Monday, March 27.

More than £1m has been invested in the Bridge Street property to create Côte’s trademark chic Parisian-style brasserie in the heart of the city centre.

And the 140-cover restaurant has generated 40 jobs to boot.

The grade II-listed property has been carefully refurbished and restored to make the most of the exposed stone and timber beams on the ground floor.

Côte Brasserie says ‘mouth-watering’ seasonal dishes will change month by month. Guests can expect to find everything from tuna carpaccio and steak tartare to cassoulet de Toulouse and moules frites. For dessert, Côte’s renowned crème caramel is a house speciality.

At £10.95 for two courses and £12.95 for three courses the weekday lunch and early evening set menu offers an affordable dining experience. And the French wine list features a number of independent producers from across France.

Côte Restaurants chief executive Alex Scrimgeour said: ”Chester is a thriving city in the North West that’s unique in its character and charm - we’ve wanted to introduce people in the city to Côte for some time but needed to find the perfect location.

“We’re confident we’ve found it on Bridge Street and look forward to welcoming Chester residents and visitors into our new brasserie.”

Côte champions all day dining; from ‘lazy’ weekend breakfasts to special celebration dinners, business lunches and relaxed family meals.

Served until midday on weekdays and 1pm at weekends, Côte claims its breakfasts are revered by guests and celebrated on social media. The renowned eggs Benedict with homemade Hollandaise and the French breakfast with Côte’s award-winning boudin noir, are said to be ‘morning menu favourites’.

Accredited by Coeliac UK, Côte is proud of its comprehensive gluten-free menu. Côte says it maintains high standards in gluten-free food preparation and staff training and understands the importance of offering reliable and safe dining.