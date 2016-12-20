Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children from Oak View Academy in Winsford felt like celebrities for the day when a BBC film crew arrived on their doorstep.

The youngsters took centre stage to talk about their version of ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ which has been released as a single to raise money for a full-time speech and language therapist at the Whitby’s Lane school.

BBC News Presenter and reporter Mark Edwardson asked the children to describe what it’s like to be recognised in the street with their new found ‘celebrity status’.

He also quizzed headteacher Fiona Rimmer about the plans to raise the £100,000 needed to fund the therapist for three years through sales of the 99p single on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play, and through the school’s Just Giving page.

The North West Tonight broadcaster was so impressed with the school, and the improvements from two years ago when it was ranked second worst primary school in the country, he offered to come back to talk to pupils about the importance of language.

It comes on the back of Thursday’s news that Oak View has climbed into the top 25% of primary schools nationally in Government league tables and is the best performing school in Winsford.

Mr Edwardson said: “My wife is a reception teacher at a primary school so I know a bit about the importance of speech and language therapy.

“There is a great atmosphere at this school and there’s clearly a lot of affection for the children. I’m really impressed with the work being done here.”

Steve Docking, CEO of North West Academies Trust, which took over the running of the school – then called Greenfields Primary – in 2014, said: “I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved at Oak View.

“The job we took on was way beyond anything we have done before but the results have been plentiful.

“A full time speech and language therapist is what we need to take us to the next level and I have every confidence that our performance next year will be even better.”

Kevin Hassett, school governor, came up with the idea of a Christmas single. Kevin, who also volunteers with the Speak First charity, has seen first hand the results of having speech therapists in nurseries.

He explained: “Clearly children arriving at nursery aged three unable to speak puts them well behind the curve educationally and their consequent disengagement from learning leads to behavioural problems which disrupt not only their own education but also that of all the children around them throughout their school careers.

“So please support our efforts to fund a speech therapist at Oak View and help improve the life chances of our pupils.”

Donations can be made through Just Giving page ‘North West Academies Trust- Oak View Academy’.

The children were featured on BBC North West Tonight on Friday.