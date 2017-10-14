Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children's party venue and sweet shop Spavens is due to open its Chester branch before the end of November.

And work is coming along nicely at the premises, which will be on Hoole Road in Hoole, in the recently vacated Art at 41 gallery.

The new opening is a coup for Chester, as Spavens in Mold has proved hugely popular with parents and children who travel far and wide for parties, which consist of painting a personal sweet jar and choosing sweets to fill it.

Kids are then able to choose a ceramic or wooden object to decorate, and can go home with a special Spavens goody bag.

A spokesperson for Spavens Chester said all major building work on the new shop was done, and there were just a few bits to finish off.

"At the moment we're busy painting the place from top to bottom and painting murals on the walls. It's all going to plan so far."

They are hoping to open the store before the end of October.

Adults can also enjoy a Spavens party, and are allowed to bring their own wine and beer as they paint a jar.