Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager suffered a broken jaw following an unprovoked assault in a Northwich park.

The 17-year-old male was punched in the face in a park in the Greenbank area of the town, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

He suffered a broken jaw and will require extensive medical treatment over the coming months.

Police say the incident began about 9.30pm on Sunday (July 16) as the victim and two friends were walking home from Hunts Lock towards Greenbank. As the group walked along Alfred Street they noticed a group of unknown youths who became verbally abusive towards them.

The victim and his friends ignored them and continued into the park but noticed they were being followed by one of the teenagers.

This male teen approached the victim and punched him once in the face, causing him to tumble to the ground and lose consciousness. The offender then fled the scene in the direction of Alfred Street.

Police describe the suspect as a male, mid to late teens, approximately 5ft 4 to 5ft 6 inches tall and with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black waterproof coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. He was also carrying a rucksack and was described as having a large red spot under his bottom lip.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Cundy said: “This was a serious unprovoked assault and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible so that he can be brought to justice.

“The victim sustained a broken jaw as a result of the assault and it is expected that he will require extensive medical treatment over the coming months.

“Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and as part of the investigation I urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact the team here at Northwich on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 998, of July 16, 2017. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.