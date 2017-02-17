Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Communities in Northwich are one step closer to getting an improved play area at Saxon’s Lane, thanks to a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, together with funding from Cheshire West and Chester Council, local ward members, Northwich Town Council and Weaver Vale Housing Trust, will be used to buy play equipment at Saxon’s Lane as part of a first phase in site improvements.

The council’s Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, Cllr Louise Gittins, said: “The improved play area at Saxon’s Lane will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area. This project will provide a real boost to the community. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to a refurbished play area taking shape over the next year.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Saxon Lane Play Area project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across Northwich. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

The council conducted a wide scale public consultation in the summer of 2016 presenting ideas on how to improve the whole Saxon’s Lane site. Ideas included a phased programme to refurbish the play area, skate and multi-use games areas together with playing pitch improvements and more footpath links. There was widespread community support for the ideas.

The funding from WREN will contribute towards the delivery of the first phase of improvements to the existing play area. Subject to additional funding being realised in March this year, it is hoped work to improve the play area can begin later in the year.

The council will seek to secure further funding to realise the remaining elements of the wider Saxon’s Lane project this year.