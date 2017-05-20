Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families enjoyed an imaginative fun-filled afternoon when the Salt of the Earth network and the Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich joined forces for Salt Sunday.

This celebration of Cheshire’s huge natural reserves of salt explored salt’s rich heritage with drama and interactive music and science activities.

Pastor Gary Atkins, from the Salt of the Earth network, said: “It was a wonderful, action-packed day and the glorious weather contributed to the happy and relaxed atmosphere.

“Several hundred people bustled between the many activities, which this year included contemporary worship with the Bishop of Birkenhead, a specially-written salt-related community drama from Mr and Mrs Theatre Company as well as messy science and a series of packed-out ‘taster talks’ by salt-related industries.

“The fact all this was possible in the heritage setting of one of the world’s last open-pan, salt-making sites made the day even more special. I am grateful to everyone who made the day such a resounding success.”

The Rt Rev Keith Sinclair, Bishop of Birkenhead, said: “Salt is a wonderful God-given resource for the North West and it was wonderful to be able to celebrate this with people from across the region, including Northwich, Chester and Liverpool.

“It is easy to take salt for granted and forget what an important part it plays in our lives. We enjoy a thriving chemical industry because salt was a natural catalyst for the early chemical industry; salt is a key ingredient in our famous Cheshire cheese and centuries of jobs and prosperity has resulted from open-pan, salt-making and salt mining.”

Salt Sunday is part of the Salt of the Earth initiative set up in 2008 by the area’s representatives from industry, churches, community groups and schools to recognise that salt has always been a major contributor to the region. For more information, go to www.saltoftheearthnetwork.net.

In addition to the Bishop of Birkenhead attending the event, representatives from industry and development also attended, including INEOS, Catalyst, Saltscape, Cammell Laird and Sci-Tech, Daresbury.