A missing Northwich man has now not been seen for more than three days.

Police searching for 40-year-old Michael Price are getting ‘increasingly concerned’ for his safety.

Officers are appealing for help in finding him as his disappearance is ‘totally out of character’.

Mr Price, from Winnington, was last seen in Northwich town centre at about midday on April 15.

He was reported missing by his partner a day later.

Sergeant Michelle Green said: “It has now been over three days since Michael was last seen and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“This is totally out of character for Michael extensive enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him.

“I would appeal directly to Michael to get in touch to let us and your family know you are safe.”

Description

Mr Price is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with green eyes and short brown greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a green Henry Lloyd parka style top, blue jeans and blue trainers.

The 40-year-old is known to frequent the centre of Northwich on a regular basis.

Anyone who may have seen Michael to have any information to help officers locate him is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 303 of April 16.