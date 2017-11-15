Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Northwich man who harassed a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties by posting distressing videos of him online has been jailed for four months.

David Hornby, 33, of Bartons Place, pleaded guilty to harassment at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, November 1. He also received a £200 fine and was issued a restraining order until 2022.

The court heard that while in Northwich town centre, Hornby would shout the victim’s name and swear at him causing alarm and distress. Hornby recorded four videos and uploaded them on to Facebook .

Following complaints from the community, Hornby was identified as a suspect. He was subsequently arrested and then charged with one count of harassment on August 22.

PC Matthew Hood, of Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: “The harassment Hornby caused was truly distressing to not only the victim but those in the community who had to witness it. He is a nasty person who posted the videos online simply for his own self-glorification and for the entertainment of his online followers.

“With help from the public coming forward to report what was going on we were able to put a stop to Hornby’s distressing behaviour and protect his victim. This should send out a clear message to those who choose to target people who are unable to defend themselves that they should be under no illusion that they will be caught and punished for their actions.”