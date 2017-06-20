Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry driver has been charged with dangerous driving after a female car driver suffered life changing injuries.

Cheshire Police attended a collision involving a black Mercedes HGV and a grey Seat Ibiza on the A533 Moulton bypass, near Northwich, about 12.40am on Monday (June 19).

The driver of the Seat, a 50-year-old woman from Winsford, suffered life changing injuries. She was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital where her condition is described as serious but stable.

And the HGV driver, a 53-year-old man from Poland, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene.

Stanislaw Michalski has now been charged with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before South and East Cheshire Magistrates today (Tuesday, June 20).