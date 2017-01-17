Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog grooming business in Northwich is offering a diploma in dog grooming.

Four Paws Groom School has worked alongside Open College Network West Midlands to develop a Level 3 diploma in Dog Grooming.

This new qualification is regulated by Ofqual and is recognised in the UK’s national education system at level 3 (A Level equivalent.)

Director Fern Gresty says: “Pets are more popular than ever and the public want to be assured that their companions are being cared for by trained, qualified professionals and they are going to leave a grooming salon happy, and looking great! I launched the Groom School eight years ago after failing to employ a dog groomer who matched my expectations. Working with other professionals, we went on to design a course that ensured we delivered dog grooming training to the highest standard.”

(Photo: Jess Yarwood Photography)

Regional grooming manager Sarah Mackay joined Four Paws in 2015 and focused on quality assurance to developing the existing course alongside Open College Network West Midlands into a regulated qualification.

Sarah’s success has led to her becoming a business partner and director at Four Paws Groom School.

Together, Fern and Sarah hope to inspire students into following their dreams to work with animals whilst raising industry standards.

Sarah said: “Before this there was only one other UK qualification relating to dog grooming which requires students to complete exams and a level 2 qualification first. We wanted to be mindful of the cost to students and so our course does not require a pre-entry qualification and may appeal to more adult learners who have been out education for some time.”

(Photo: Jess Yarwood Photography)

Four Paws Groom School deliver the course training over 25 days with additional time allowed for students to research and learn from others in the industry.

The dates are flexible and enable students to learn around their other commitments.

The course is assessed through coursework and ongoing appraisal from your tutor and has no examinations.

A fast-track option is also available for experienced groomers seeking a formal qualification to confirm their skill level.

To find out more visit www.fourpawsgroomschool.co.uk or www.opencollnet.org.uk/qualifications/all-qualifications/dog-grooming.