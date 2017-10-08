Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vital walkway bringing Northwich’s High Street and Barons Quay closer together is now open.

The walkway which starts on Witton Street where Rymans Stationery was previously located provides easy access to the multi-million development. It means pedestrians can easily get between Barons Quay and Northwich’s traditional town centre – especially useful ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period which kicks off with the Christmas Extravaganza at the end of next month (November 25).

Footfall has been steadily increasing in Northwich ever since the opening of Barons Quay, and the walkway is set to benefit retailers in both areas, with people able to walk easily between both parts of town.

The walkway will feature attractive new hoardings outlining some of the benefits Barons Quay is already bringing to Northwich, including highlighting the ODEON Cinema and Wildwood Restaurant as well as riverside area.

Welcoming the opening of the walkway, Savills’ operations manager Lina Higuita said: “An attractive walkway linking Barons Quay to the traditional town centre is an important part of showcasing the development to both visitors and potential new tenants. For would-be new tenants visiting Barons Quay it’s important for us that they also get to see the charm of the traditional town centre which makes Northwich so unique. I’m delighted the new walkway is now open.”