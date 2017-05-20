Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorcycle enthusiasts in Chester now have a new venue for all their riding needs.

Newton-based Chester Motorcycles aims to provide a range of items including quality used motorcycles, and they want to try and keep things local and play a part in the local economy.

Neil Jones from the store, based on Trafford Street, told The Chronicle: “We are seeing a significant upsurge in the popularity of motorcycling, across all age groups and we are here to help each and everyone of them.

“The business is owned and run by local people, with local knowledge. And that both owners have a significant background in the industry with extensive knowledge, they are also themselves or have been keen road racers and motocross racers so they talk from experience."